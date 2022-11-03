John Smith spoke to The New Yorker about sanctions being used as a deterrent for Russia.

John, a former director of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, said, "This is the first global use of such massive economic power against a single country of such size."

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Originally published by The New Yorker

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved