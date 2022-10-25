Washington, D.C. (October 24, 2022) - In recent weeks, the U.S. government has taken actions on multiple fronts to step up sanctions pressure against Russia. These new developments affect many types of business dealings, and U.S. companies should be alert to their ever-increasing need for vigilance to avoid potential legal vulnerability and adverse consequences to their reputation and bottom line.

Recent U.S. government actions include:

Taken together, there is little doubt that the U.S. is prepared to continue ratcheting up sanctions pressure and taking strong measures against any form of evasion. U.S. businesses should take note that it is not enough simply to ensure straightforward compliance with sanctions requirements. Rather, avoiding legal vulnerability now requires extra measures of diligence in their supply chains and business dealings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.