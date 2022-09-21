In our recent advisory, we discuss the Finding of Violation issued by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to MidFirst Bank (MidFirst) for violations of the Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferators Sanctions Regulations. According to OFAC's announcements, MidFirst maintained accounts for, and processed 34 payments on behalf of, two individuals added to the OFAC's List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List) for 14 days after their designation.

To learn more about this enforcement action, read this Advisory.

