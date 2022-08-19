ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Description of Episode: In this week's episode, host Olga Torres is joined by David Laufman, former Chief of the Counterintelligence and Export Controls Section, "CES," at the Department of Justice to discuss high-profile sanctions and export enforcement cases, DOJ voluntary self-disclosures, and C-suite compliance certifications announced by DOJ. At DOJ, David played a key role in the cases against ZTE and Huawei, and is uniquely positioned to comment on current DOJ efforts to promote corporate compliance.

This is part 2 of a two-part series (episodes 10 and 11) with David Laufman where we discussed all things FARA.

self

Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.