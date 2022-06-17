Brandon Van Grack spoke to Bloomberg Law about U.S. companies grappling with whether to wind down operations in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

According to Brandon, companies are reluctant to work in Russia because it's a national security priority for the U.S., and the enforcement risk is high. Additionally, sanctions rules can be so difficult to navigate that it's all but impossible to comply, Brandon said.

"These laws are so sweeping and complex that it creates so much uncertainty," Brandon added.

Read the full article (subscription required).

