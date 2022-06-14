In this webinar, experts from K2 Integrity, C4ADS, and the Anti-Corruption Action Centre discussed the current Russian sanctions environment, the ways data is being used to identify and track assets of sanctions targets, and how the impact of the war and sanctions are being felt on the front lines in Ukraine.

Topics included:

How the public and private sectors can remain knowledgeable of the requirements of the ever-changing Russian sanction program and understand common red flag indicators of potential sanction evasion

How firms can use publicly available data to identify and track instances of sanctions evasion and where current limitations exist

The importance of the Russia sanctions campaign from a Ukrainian perspective

Our Experts:

Chip Poncy, Global Head of Financial Integrity

Katya Hazard, Associate Managing Director

C4ADS:

Jack Margolin, Program Director, Conflict-Affected States Program

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre:

Daria Kaleniuk, Executive Director

To view this webinar on demand, click here.

