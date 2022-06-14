ARTICLE

We Are Delighted To Announce The Launching Of The Torres Talks Trade Podcast

During the podcast trade lawyers and subject matter expert guests discuss timely topics on trade and national security in an informal and informative setting. Join us for lively commentary as we dissect complex areas of the law in a podcast that attempts to bring trade to the people, or as we say “trade in plain English.”

The Torres Talks Trade Podcast covers risks in trade and national security with an emphasis on emerging and controlled technologies, geopolitics, defense, cyber security, and supply chain.

The first podcast episode (directly below) covers Russia sanctions, and our guest provides insights regarding his experience while an attaché for the U.S. Department of Commerce in Russia and risks faced by business seeking to continue operations in the region.

Episode 1 is out now, click here to listen!

