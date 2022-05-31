ARTICLE

Worldwide: Webinar: Navigating Global Trade Chaos – An Overview For The U.S. And Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has emphasized the proactive and strict enforcement of U.S. trade laws to protect national economic security, facilitate fair trade, and ensure a level playing field for U.S. industry. Many companies seeking what appears to be a hospitable environment are exploring opportunities in Mexico to avoid various duty impacts the U.S. would otherwise impose if the imported goods are of Chinese origin. Meanwhile, national security concerns are at the forefront of United States export policy, especially in light of the war in Ukraine.

In this webinar we will discuss latest enforcement trends in the U.S. and options for mitigating this risk, including any opportunities Mexico can offer.

Speakers include:

Adrienne Braumiller, Partner & Founder, Braumiller Law Group will address trade remedies, forced labor, and sanctions on Russia imposed by the Office of Foreign Assets.

Michelle Schulz, Of Counsel, Braumiller Law Group will address heightened focus on exports involving national security concerns, including exports to China and Russia and the key tools to prevent violations.

Brenda Cordova, Mexico Legal Counsel, Braumiller Law Group will explore opportunities in the Mexican Market, including an overview of the import and export process, benefits offered by the Manufacturing, Maquiladora and Export Services Industry (IMMEX) as well as how to prevent violations of the law.

