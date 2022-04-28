A U.S. business executive was recently sentenced to a one-year-and-a-day prison sentence for violations of the International Traffic In Arms Regulations (ITAR) brokering regulations under ITAR Part 129 (the "Brokering Regulations"). According to the Department of Justice press releases (available here and here), Tuqiang Xie, also known as "Tony Xie," of Irvine California served as a broker for the shipment of defense articles listed on the U.S. Munitions List (USML) and the U.S. Munitions Import List (USMIL) involving China through his company, Bio-Medical Optics LLC. According to DOJ, Xie never registered as a broker with the State Department or obtained a license under the ITAR brokering regulations for these transactions. Under ITAR, parties engaged in "brokering activities" are required to register, obtain advanced authorizations and comply with other requirements unless exemptions apply.

Xie was sentenced on March 30, 2022 by U.S. District Court Judge Charles R. Norgle in the Northern District of Illinois. Xie also pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return for Bio-Medical Optics.

The ITAR brokering requirements are an expansive set of regulations that impose restrictions on parties that provide assistance to other persons in the export and import of items on the USML and the USMIL.1 It is not necessary for a party to purchase and resell a product to be regulated as a broker - just providing assistance to another party who is buying or selling defense articles can give rise to requirements under these regulations. The requirements apply to transactions for controlled physical products, technical data, software and defense services.

Under ITAR § 129.2(c), engaging in the business of brokering activities requires only one occasion of brokering as described in the Brokering Regulations.

ITAR brokers are subject to a number of legal requirements. Parties that engage in "brokering activities" are required to register as brokers with the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) within the State Department (subject to certain exemptions set forth in ITAR § 129.3 and elsewhere). Also, parties that are required to register as brokers are subject to additional obligations including the requirement to: (i) obtain advance "approval" from DDTC (similar to a license) prior to engaging in certain transactions, subject to exemptions in ITAR § 129.5; (ii) file brokering reports under ITAR § 129.10; (iii) comply with recordkeeping requirements; and (iv) file reports with DDTC regarding the payment of certain fees, commissions and political contributions in connection with ITAR-controlled transactions (including brokering transactions) as set forth in ITAR Part 130.

In addition, there are specific restrictions on engaging in brokering involving countries subject to U.S. embargoes and parties subject to debarment. Specifically, parties are prohibited from engaging in or making proposals to engage in brokering activities: (i) that involve any country or person referred to in ITAR § 126.1 (the §126.1 "proscribed countries"), or (ii) that involve countries or persons identified by the Department of State through notice in the Federal Register that impose limitations on defense articles or defense services for reasons of U.S. national security, foreign policy or law enforcement interests (e.g., an individual subject to debarment pursuant to ITAR § 127.7), without first obtaining DDTC approval. Any person who knows or has reason to know of brokering activities involving such countries or persons described above is required to immediately inform DDTC under ITAR § 129.7(d). These requirements apply to brokering activities defined in ITAR § 129.2, regardless of whether the person involved in such activities has registered or is exempt from registration under ITAR § 129.3. In addition, the exemptions from the requirement to obtain advanced approval for certain brokering transactions in ITAR § 129.5 do not apply to brokering activities related to the § 126.1 "proscribed countries" or debarred parties as discussed in ITAR § 129.7.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many companies are contemplating becoming involved in commercial sales transactions to provide support to the Ukrainian armed forces - this includes providing defense articles and/or services directly and/or facilitating other parties in providing the same. Such activities may be subject to restrictions under the Brokering Regulations, along with other requirements under ITAR, the EAR and the U.S. sanctions laws. Companies are advised to review their transactions carefully to assess the role of the parties, export classifications of the products and services, countries involved and other factors to properly analyze the regulatory requirements that will apply.

While many types of firearms and ammunition were transferred from the USML to the Commerce Control List (CCL) under the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) in recent amendments, the brokering of firearms and ammunition is still regulated under the ITAR Brokering Regulations.

Penalties for ITAR violations include fines of up to $1 million and up to 20 years imprisonment per violation.

There are additional requirements and exemptions under the Brokering Regulations - this article is not intended to address all of these, and parties are advised to review the regulations in detail for specific transactions in which they are involved.

The Brokering Regulations are tucked away at the end of the ITAR regulations in Part 129 - often overlooked by many companies. Despite their physical location in the regulations, however, they are an important part of the ITAR compliance puzzle and should be approached with the proper level of care.

