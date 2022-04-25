Yesterday, the White House issued a proclamation banning Russian-affiliated vessels from entering U.S. ports in response to Russia's continued aggression in Ukraine, effective April 28, 2022. Banned vessels include Russian-flagged vessels, vessels owned by Russian persons, and vessels that are Russian operated. The order authorizes the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to issue regulations to implement the ban.

Russian vessels that are carrying certain nuclear materials or that need to dock in a U.S. port on the grounds of "conducting crew changes, emergency medical care, or for other humanitarian need" are exempted from the ban.

The move by the United States follows similar actions by the European Union and Canada.

