John Smith spoke to Law.com International about how the growing list of sanctions imposed on Russia is keeping lawyers busy as they try to keep clients informed about what these sanctions are and what they mean for corporations.

John said clients across the globe have been calling about what countermeasures could be imposed by Russia, how to handle potential sanctions violations, and how to quickly comply with those sanctions.

"The most striking thing about these sanctions is not what any one government is doing, including the United States, but it's the fact that they have such a consensus that they're getting governments around the world to join in," John said. "As a 20-year veteran of the public sector, I will tell you it goes beyond anything that you could ever imagine to have one of the world's leading economies targeted by the U.S., the EU, the UK, Switzerland, Japan, Canada, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, the list goes on and on."

