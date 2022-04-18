ARTICLE

The U.S. government has recently announced a variety of sanctions against certain Russian oligarchs, Russian entities and regions of Ukraine. There's a number of ways in which this can impact cryptocurrency and blockchain companies, even those that are not doing business in the United States. In this video, Jeffrey Alberts explains the recent sanctions programs, how they apply to crypto companies, and what crypto companies should do now to ensure that they don't violate the sanctions that the U.S. government has recently imposed.

