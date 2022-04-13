In Husch Blackwell's March 2022 Trade Law Update you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

  • An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions
  • U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings
  • Customs and Border Protection case summaries
  • Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade
  • March export controls and sanctions news

