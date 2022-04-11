The current series of actions taken by the U.S. government against wealthy Russians and their assets can "result in blocking, but not seizing property (such as yachts and mansions)," Partner Tom Firestone tells The Globalist.

"The property need not be connected to the reasons for sanctioning an individual, there is little to no judicial oversight involved in blocking assets, and there is no need for the authorities to have proof of a crime," he adds, noting that it is far more difficult for the authorities to pursue full asset forfeiture.

Originally published by The Globalist

