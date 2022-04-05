This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:45 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the March jobs report | State Dining Room

11:15 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office

3:25 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route New Castle, Delaware | South Lawn

4:20 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT arrives in New Castle, Delaware

VPOTUS' Schedule*

10:30 a.m. ET - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Greenville, Mississippi

12:30 p.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will visit a small business to highlight the historic investments the Biden-Harris Administration has made in economic growth in underserved communities | Joycee's Embroidery, Fabrics, Alterations & Sewing

4:10 p.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's historic investments in community lenders and economic development in underserved communities | Delta Center Stage

5:20 p.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Greenville, Mississippi, en route Washington, D.C.

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

2:30 p.m. ET - Press Briefing with Communications Director Kate Bedingfield | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Thursday, March 31, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

Remarks by President Biden on Actions to Lower Gas Prices at the Pump for American Families

Memorandum on Finding of a Severe Energy Supply Interruption

Memorandum on Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 303 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended

Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on President Biden's Plan to Respond to Putin's Price Hike at the Pump

Fact Sheet: President Biden's Plan to Respond to Putin's Price Hike at the Pump

Transcript: Press Briefing by Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield and NEC Director Brian Deese

Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Steel into the United States

Readout of White House Roundtable on Mental Health with Young Women and Girl Leaders

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Advances Equality and Visibility for Transgender Americans

Appointments: President Biden Announces Appointments to Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Awareness And Prevention Month, 2022

Proclamation on National Child Abuse Prevention Month, 2022

Proclamation on Second Chance Month, 2022

Proclamation on National Cancer Control Month, 2022

Proclamation on National Donate Life Month, 2022

Proclamation on the Month Of The Military Child, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing, March 31, 2022

Article: Official Says U.S., Allies Concerned That Putin Is Misinformed About Ukraine War

Article: Russia Possibly Repositioning Forces to Donbas

Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing

Article: Some Russian Forces Disengage From Kyiv, but Airstrikes Continue

Article: Attendees of Caribbean Security Conference Aim to Improve Regional Ties (Apr. 5-7)

Press Release: Department of Defense Releases 2021 On-Site Installation Evaluation Report

Publication: 2021 On-Site Installation Evaluation Report

Memorandum: DOD Actions to Address Findings and Recommendations of the 2021 On-Site Installation Evaluations

Article: DLA Designated DOD's Printing Services Provider

Article: Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability Award Planned for December

Article: DOD Makes Strides in its Women, Peace and Security Program

Article: Military Kids Make Art

Contracts for March 31, 2022

U.S. Army

Press Release: Initial operational test begins on Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense System

Press Release: Combined federal, state, local effort fights Fort Hood wildfires

U.S. National Guard

Press Release: Air Force leaders talk total force integration

Press Release: Vermont Guard, Senegalese Air Force conduct aviation exchange

U.S. Navy

Press Release: HSM-51 Sailors, Coast Guard, and Guam Fire Department Rescue Capsized Crew

U.S. Marine Corps

Press Release: Marines Train with Japanese Firefighters

U.S. Air Force

Press Release: Hill AFB's 388th OSS exploring agile communications options for F-35A

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, April 1, 2022

Middle East

March 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Omani Foreign Minister Al-Busaidi

Europe, Ukraine, Russia

March 31: Sanctions | Additional Sanctions on Russia's Technology Companies and Cyber Actors

Asia-Pacific

March 31: Statement | Hong Kong's Diminishing Freedoms

Africa

March 31: Statement | Department of State Begins Construction on New U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Nigeria

Other Matters

March 31: Statement | Joint Statement from The Working Group on Resettlement to Showcase U.S. Resettlement Programs Nationally and in Colorado

March 31: Statement | On?Transgender Day of Visibility

March 31: Statement | X Gender Marker Available on U.S. Passports Starting April 11

March 31: Transcript | Department Press Briefing

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Michael Holness

Press Release: The United States Provides Nearly $204 Million in New Funding to Address the Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Readout: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi

Remarks at the Closing of the UN Fifth Committee First Resumed Session

Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at the Wilson Center's Virtual Event "Commemorating 200 Years of U.S.-Liberia Ties: Moving Forward Together"

Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution on the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Mandate

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Announcing Nearly $204 Million in New Assistance Supporting the Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan

Advisory: S. Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Travel to Moldova and Romania (Apr. 2-4)

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: ODNI HR Chief shares stories of resilience, grit during Women's History Month

Department of the Treasury

Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Visit to Brussels, Belgium

Sanctions: Treasury Targets Sanctions Evasion Networks and Russian Technology Companies Enabling Putin's War

Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations and Designation Removal; Cyber-related Designation; CAATSA – Russia-related Designations; Issuance of Russia-related Determination pursuant to Executive Order 14024

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: National Security Agency Employee Indicted for Willful Transmission and Retention of National Defense Information

Press Release: Businessman Sentenced to a Year and a Day for Illegally Brokering Sales of Embargoed Defense Articles from China and Filing False Income Tax Return

Press Release: Former Coal Company Vice President Arrested and Charged with Foreign Bribery, Money Laundering, and Wire Fraud

Press Release: Defendant Sentenced for Dog Fighting Conspiracy and Illegal Possession of Firearms

Press Release: Justice Department Reinforces Federal Nondiscrimination Obligations in Letter to State Officials Regarding Transgender Youth

Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on International Transgender Day of Visibility

Speech: Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division Delivers Keynote at CRA Conference

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Releases 2022 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers

Congressional Testimony of Ambassador Katherine Tai Before the Senate Finance Committee Hearing on the President's 2022 Trade Policy Agenda

Friday's Schedule

Ambassador Katherine Tai will hold meetings with staff.

Ambassador Jayme White will participate in meetings in São Paulo, Brazil. He will join a roundtable with trade union representatives, visit a renewable energy facility, and observe border processes at an express package processing facility.

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Secretaries Raimondo and Granholm, Governor Roy Cooper, Applaud VinFast's Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Building EVs in North Carolina

Press Release: Department of Commerce Awards Nearly $1.2M to Tribes to Expand Internet Access

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for April Open Meeting

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: New EXIM Board Approves First Major Transactions, Officially Closes in Russia

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA to Provide Payments to Livestock Producers Impacted by Drought or Wildfire

Department of Energy (DOE)

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm on President Biden's Historic Response to Putin's Price Hike

Press Release: DOE Releases New Study Confirming Strong Performance of Energy Efficiency Loans

Statement By Energy Secretary Granholm On The Confirmation Of Joseph DeCarolis

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Announces $420 Million in Rural Water Funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Department of Transportation

Press Release: PHMSA Announces Requirements for Pipeline Shut-off Valves to Strengthen Safety, Improve Response Efforts and Reduce Emissions

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: S. Department of Labor issues directive promoting effective enforcement to advance equal employment opportunity, greater compliance

Press Release: S. Department of Labor levies $161K civil penalty to operators of seven middle-Tennessee Little Caesars' franchises for child labor violations

Press Release: S. Department of Labor assesses $37K penalty to Avon Park farm labor contractor who failed to reimburse fees to blueberry farmworkers in Venus

Department of Education

Readout: Secretary Cardona, Rep. Soto Join Roundtable with LGBTQI+ Students and Families from Florida on Transgender Day of Visibility

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Statements by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, and Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs Loyce Pace on International Transgender Day of Visibility

Press Release: HHS to Provide $110 Million to Strengthen Safety Net for Seniors and People with Disabilities

