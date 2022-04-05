This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.
POTUS' Schedule*
10:45 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the March jobs report | State Dining Room
11:15 a.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | Oval Office
3:25 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route New Castle, Delaware | South Lawn
4:20 p.m. ET - THE PRESIDENT arrives in New Castle, Delaware
VPOTUS' Schedule*
10:30 a.m. ET - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Washington, D.C., en route Greenville, Mississippi
12:30 p.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will visit a small business to highlight the historic investments the Biden-Harris Administration has made in economic growth in underserved communities | Joycee's Embroidery, Fabrics, Alterations & Sewing
4:10 p.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will deliver remarks to highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's historic investments in community lenders and economic development in underserved communities | Delta Center Stage
5:20 p.m. CDT - THE VICE PRESIDENT will depart Greenville, Mississippi, en route Washington, D.C.
White House Press Briefing Schedule*
2:30 p.m. ET - Press Briefing with Communications Director Kate Bedingfield | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room
Recap of Thursday, March 31, 2022
The White House
- Remarks by President Biden on Actions to Lower Gas Prices at the Pump for American Families
- Memorandum on Finding of a Severe Energy Supply Interruption
- Memorandum on Presidential Determination Pursuant to Section 303 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended
- Transcript: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on President Biden's Plan to Respond to Putin's Price Hike at the Pump
- Fact Sheet: President Biden's Plan to Respond to Putin's Price Hike at the Pump
- Transcript: Press Briefing by Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield and NEC Director Brian Deese
- Proclamation on Adjusting Imports of Steel into the United States
- Readout of White House Roundtable on Mental Health with Young Women and Girl Leaders
- Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Advances Equality and Visibility for Transgender Americans
- Appointments: President Biden Announces Appointments to Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities
- Proclamation on National Sexual Assault Awareness And Prevention Month, 2022
- Proclamation on National Child Abuse Prevention Month, 2022
- Proclamation on Second Chance Month, 2022
- Proclamation on National Cancer Control Month, 2022
- Proclamation on National Donate Life Month, 2022
- Proclamation on the Month Of The Military Child, 2022
Department of Defense (DOD)
- Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing, March 31, 2022
- Article: Official Says U.S., Allies Concerned That Putin Is Misinformed About Ukraine War
- Article: Russia Possibly Repositioning Forces to Donbas
- Transcript: Senior Defense Official Holds a Background Briefing
- Article: Some Russian Forces Disengage From Kyiv, but Airstrikes Continue
- Article: Attendees of Caribbean Security Conference Aim to Improve Regional Ties (Apr. 5-7)
- Press Release: Department of Defense Releases 2021 On-Site Installation Evaluation Report
- Publication: 2021 On-Site Installation Evaluation Report
- Memorandum: DOD Actions to Address Findings and Recommendations of the 2021 On-Site Installation Evaluations
- Article: DLA Designated DOD's Printing Services Provider
- Article: Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability Award Planned for December
- Article: DOD Makes Strides in its Women, Peace and Security Program
- Article: Military Kids Make Art
- Contracts for March 31, 2022
U.S. Army
- Press Release: Initial operational test begins on Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense System
- Press Release: Combined federal, state, local effort fights Fort Hood wildfires
U.S. National Guard
- Press Release: Air Force leaders talk total force integration
- Press Release: Vermont Guard, Senegalese Air Force conduct aviation exchange
U.S. Navy
- Press Release: HSM-51 Sailors, Coast Guard, and Guam Fire Department Rescue Capsized Crew
U.S. Marine Corps
- Press Release: Marines Train with Japanese Firefighters
U.S. Air Force
- Press Release: Hill AFB's 388th OSS exploring agile communications options for F-35A
Department of State
Middle East
- March 31: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Omani Foreign Minister Al-Busaidi
Europe, Ukraine, Russia
- March 31: Sanctions | Additional Sanctions on Russia's Technology Companies and Cyber Actors
Asia-Pacific
- March 31: Statement | Hong Kong's Diminishing Freedoms
Africa
- March 31: Statement | Department of State Begins Construction on New U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Nigeria
Other Matters
- March 31: Statement | Joint Statement from The Working Group on Resettlement to Showcase U.S. Resettlement Programs Nationally and in Colorado
- March 31: Statement | On?Transgender Day of Visibility
- March 31: Statement | X Gender Marker Available on U.S. Passports Starting April 11
- March 31: Transcript | Department Press Briefing
US Agency for International Development (USAID)
- Readout: Administrator Samantha Power's Meeting with Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Michael Holness
- Press Release: The United States Provides Nearly $204 Million in New Funding to Address the Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan
US Mission to the United Nations (UN)
- Readout: Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield's Meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi
- Remarks at the Closing of the UN Fifth Committee First Resumed Session
- Remarks by Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield at the Wilson Center's Virtual Event "Commemorating 200 Years of U.S.-Liberia Ties: Moving Forward Together"
- Explanation of Vote Following the Adoption of a UN Security Council Resolution on the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Mandate
- Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield Announcing Nearly $204 Million in New Assistance Supporting the Humanitarian Response in Afghanistan
- Advisory: S. Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield to Travel to Moldova and Romania (Apr. 2-4)
Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)
- Press Release: ODNI HR Chief shares stories of resilience, grit during Women's History Month
Department of the Treasury
- Readout: Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo's Visit to Brussels, Belgium
- Sanctions: Treasury Targets Sanctions Evasion Networks and Russian Technology Companies Enabling Putin's War
- Sanctions List Updates: Russia-related Designations and Designation Removal; Cyber-related Designation; CAATSA – Russia-related Designations; Issuance of Russia-related Determination pursuant to Executive Order 14024
Department of Justice
- Press Release: National Security Agency Employee Indicted for Willful Transmission and Retention of National Defense Information
- Press Release: Businessman Sentenced to a Year and a Day for Illegally Brokering Sales of Embargoed Defense Articles from China and Filing False Income Tax Return
- Press Release: Former Coal Company Vice President Arrested and Charged with Foreign Bribery, Money Laundering, and Wire Fraud
- Press Release: Defendant Sentenced for Dog Fighting Conspiracy and Illegal Possession of Firearms
- Press Release: Justice Department Reinforces Federal Nondiscrimination Obligations in Letter to State Officials Regarding Transgender Youth
- Statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland on International Transgender Day of Visibility
- Speech: Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division Delivers Keynote at CRA Conference
Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
- Readout of U.S.-U.K. Joint Contact Group
- Press Release: DHS and DOL to Supplement the H-2B Cap with Additional Visas for Second Half of Fiscal Year 2022
- Press Release: DHS Announces New Measures to Better Serve Transgender, Non-Binary, and Gender Non-Conforming Travelers
- Readout from CISA's Second Cybersecurity Advisory Committee Meeting
- Press Release: Laredo CBP Officers Seize Methamphetamine Worth Over $4 Million at Colombia-Solidarity Bridge (Texas)
- Press Release: More Human Stash Houses Located in the Rio Grande Valley (Texas)
- Press Release: Human Smugglers Cause Brush Fire and Property Damage (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrants Locked in Train Car (Texas)
- Press Release: Laredo Field Office Set To Reopen and Resume Normal Operating Hours at the Amistad Dam International Bridge in Del Rio (Texas)
- Press Release: Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Murderer (Texas)
- Press Release: 34 migrants rescued from oxygen restricted containers (Texas)
- Press Release: Eagle Pass CBP Officers Seize Over $402K in Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Heroin (Texas)
- Press Release: Dulles CBP Officers Find the Perfect Time to Stop Counterfeit Watches (Virginia)
- Press Release: CBP Announces Reopening of U.S. NEXUS/FAST Enrollment Centers (Washington, D.C.)
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
- Press Release: USTR Releases 2022 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers
- Congressional Testimony of Ambassador Katherine Tai Before the Senate Finance Committee Hearing on the President's 2022 Trade Policy Agenda
Friday's Schedule
- Ambassador Katherine Tai will hold meetings with staff.
- Ambassador Jayme White will participate in meetings in São Paulo, Brazil. He will join a roundtable with trade union representatives, visit a renewable energy facility, and observe border processes at an express package processing facility.
Department of Commerce
- Press Release: Secretaries Raimondo and Granholm, Governor Roy Cooper, Applaud VinFast's Multi-Billion Dollar Investment in Building EVs in North Carolina
- Press Release: Department of Commerce Awards Nearly $1.2M to Tribes to Expand Internet Access
Federal Communications Commission (FCC)
- Press Release: FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for April Open Meeting
US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)
- Press Release: New EXIM Board Approves First Major Transactions, Officially Closes in Russia
Department of Agriculture (USDA)
- Press Release: USDA to Provide Payments to Livestock Producers Impacted by Drought or Wildfire
Department of Energy (DOE)
- Statement from U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm on President Biden's Historic Response to Putin's Price Hike
- Press Release: DOE Releases New Study Confirming Strong Performance of Energy Efficiency Loans
- Statement By Energy Secretary Granholm On The Confirmation Of Joseph DeCarolis
Department of Interior (DOI)
- Press Release: Interior Department Announces $420 Million in Rural Water Funding from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Department of Transportation
- Press Release: PHMSA Announces Requirements for Pipeline Shut-off Valves to Strengthen Safety, Improve Response Efforts and Reduce Emissions
Department of Labor
- Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor issues directive promoting effective enforcement to advance equal employment opportunity, greater compliance
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor levies $161K civil penalty to operators of seven middle-Tennessee Little Caesars' franchises for child labor violations
- Press Release: S. Department of Labor assesses $37K penalty to Avon Park farm labor contractor who failed to reimburse fees to blueberry farmworkers in Venus
Department of Education
- Readout: Secretary Cardona, Rep. Soto Join Roundtable with LGBTQI+ Students and Families from Florida on Transgender Day of Visibility
Health & Human Services (HHS)
- Statements by HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine, and Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs Loyce Pace on International Transgender Day of Visibility
- Press Release: HHS to Provide $110 Million to Strengthen Safety Net for Seniors and People with Disabilities
