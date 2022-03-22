With the constant evolution of Russia's invasion of Ukraine dominating the headlines, journalists of all stripes look to the legal community for explanations of the deeply nuanced effects of international sanctions and the detention of U.S. citizens.

Stroock partner Tom Firestone, who for nearly a decade acted as legal counsel to the U.S. Embassy in Moscow before focusing his practice on international investigations and compliance, has proved an exceptional resource for companies and individuals looking for answers in the news.

