We previously discussed sanctions measures that have been enacted in several jurisdictions as a response to the conflict in Ukraine on February 4, February 23, February 25, February 28, March 3, March 8, and March 9, and March 14. This post provides an update regarding further Russia-related sanctions measures in the United States.

New Designations to OFAC's SDN List

On March 15, 2022, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") issued a new round of sanctions targeting Russians "connected to gross human rights violations," and the "corrupt leader of Belarus."

In particular, OFAC designated four individuals and one entity pursuant to the Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act of 2012, who were "involved in concealing events surrounding the death of renowned Russian whistleblower Sergei Magnistsky, or were connected to gross violations of human rights against Russian human rights defender Oyub Titiev."

OFAC also re-designated Alyaksandr Lukashenka pursuant to Executive 13405 "for being a senior-level official who is responsible for or has engaged in public corruption related to Belarus," and designated his wife as well. OFAC described Lukashenka as "the head of a corrupt government in Belarus whose patronage network benefits his inner circle and regime."

Finally, OFAC designated 11 senior Russian defense officials pursuant to E.O. 14024.

OFAC Director Andrea Gacki stated that "[t]oday's designations demonstrate the United States will continue to impose concrete and significant consequences for those who engage in corruption or are connected to gross violations of human rights." Director Gacki also "condemn[ed] Russia's attacks on humanitarian corridors in Ukraine and call[ed] on Russia to cease its unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine." The OFAC press release is available here.

