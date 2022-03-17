Husch Blackwell's latest podcast, The Justice Insiders, provides a unique perspective on some of the country's most interesting criminal cases and issues related to compliance, internal investigations and regulatory enforcement.

In episode 2, Husch Blackwell's Gregg Sofer and Scott Glabe discuss implications of the United States' broad and hastily enforced sanctions on Russia with Cortney Morgan, leader of the firm's International Trade and Supply Chain practice group. The episode covers how these sanctions are intended to impact the behavior of Vladimir Putin, why and how your business might be affected, Russian oligarchs and kleptocrats, and what we might see next from government regulators.

