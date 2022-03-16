On March 11, in coordination once again with G7 countries and the European Union, the Biden administration announced another round of significant new sanctions and other trade-related restrictions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The new measures—which include sanctions, export and import restrictions, and revocation of trade privileges—represent a marked escalation in financial and trade restrictions targeting Russia.

Overview of New Actions

President Biden issued an executive order, "Executive Order on Prohibiting Certain Imports, Exports, and New Investment with Respect to Continued Russian Federation Aggression" (the "EO"), that introduces new restrictions targeting Russia.

Authority for Russian Investment Ban : The EO creates a legal authority for the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, to restrict future U.S. investment in any sector of the Russian economy. As of this Alert, no additional sectors have been targeted for new sanctions. 1 However, the EO authorizes the Treasury Department to escalate sanctions against Russia's economic sectors if the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate. Notably, the EO does not define "new investment." In the context of prior sanctions authorities, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC") has interpreted the term "investment" broadly.



For example, as used in section 233 of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), OFAC "interpret[s] the term 'investment' broadly as a transaction that constitutes a commitment or contribution of funds or other assets or a loan or other extension of credit to an enterprise." FAQ 540 (emphasis added). Similarly, under EO 14066, OFAC guidance defines "new investment in the energy sector in the Russian Federation" as "a transaction that constitutes a commitment or contribution of funds or other assets for, or a loan or extension of credit to, new energy sector activities[.]" FAQ 1019 (emphasis added). Although these definitions appear closely tethered to financing activities, the references to "assets"—which can have both financial and non-financial connotations—may cause relevant industry actors to proceed cautiously, absent further guidance from OFAC.

As is typical, the EO prohibits any approval, financing, facilitation, or guarantee by a U.S. person of a transaction by a foreign person where the U.S. person would be prohibited from engaging in the underlying transaction directly.

In conjunction with the EO, President Biden announced a range of additional actions:

Additional SDN Designations : In recent weeks, OFAC has designated dozens of Russian firms and high-net-worth individuals (and their adult family members) to its Specially Designated Nationals And Blocked Persons (SDN) List. The U.S. announced additional sanctions on Russian elites and their families, including Russian financier Yuri Kovalchuk, executives of sanctioned Russian banks, and Duma members who sponsored legislation to recognize the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic regions of Ukraine. U.S. persons are prohibited from engaging in virtually all business or dealings, directly or indirectly, with the newly designated parties (as well as any entities in which they own a majority interest).

: In recent weeks, OFAC has designated dozens of Russian firms and high-net-worth individuals (and their adult family members) to its Specially Designated Nationals And Blocked Persons (SDN) List. The U.S. announced additional sanctions on Russian elites and their families, including Russian financier Yuri Kovalchuk, executives of sanctioned Russian banks, and Duma members who sponsored legislation to recognize the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic regions of Ukraine. U.S. persons are prohibited from engaging in virtually all business or dealings, directly or indirectly, with the newly designated parties (as well as any entities in which they own a majority interest). Most Favored Nation Status : The Biden administration announced plans to work with Congress to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" trade status; once implemented, the United States will no longer guarantee positive treatment of Russia in trade agreements and will be empowered to impose heightened duties on imports of Russian-origin goods (to the extent such imports are not prohibited under other authorities).

: The Biden administration announced plans to work with Congress to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" trade status; once implemented, the United States will no longer guarantee positive treatment of Russia in trade agreements and will be empowered to impose heightened duties on imports of Russian-origin goods (to the extent such imports are not prohibited under other authorities). Financing Restrictions : The Biden administration announced that the G7 will restrict Russia's access to financing from multilateral financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

: The Biden administration announced that the G7 will restrict Russia's access to financing from multilateral financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Virtual Currency: The Biden administration announced that the Treasury Department will publish new guidance regarding application of Russia-related sanctions to virtual currency, underscoring the Department's efforts to monitor attempted circumvention of sanctions through the use of virtual currency.

Takeaways

The authority to ban new investment in any sector of the Russian economy presents the greatest potential impact for U.S. persons—depending on how aggressively it is exercised—and therefore is likely to command significant attention. However, each of the actions announced on March 11 has the potential to cause significant disruption for individual U.S. businesses and industries, with cascading effects for the broader global economy.

In conjunction with existing sanctions targeting major Russian financial institutions, the EO's restrictions and the other measures announced by President Biden will render continued business in or with Russia financially or operationally challenging for many U.S. firms. Importantly, however, the sanctions and export restrictions announced to date do not amount to a comprehensive embargo, and the Biden administration has additional avenues for increasing pressure on Russia if its invasion continues.

Footnote

1. Pursuant to Executive Order 14066 ("EO 14066") issued March 8, U.S. persons already are prohibited from making (or facilitating) new investments in Russia's energy sector.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.