On March 3, 2022, the State Department announced that the United States was sanctioning certain Russian companies deemed to design, develop, and produce items that the Russian military is using to attack Ukraine. Specifically, the following 21 entities are being designated pursuant to E.O. 14024, because "they are persons who operate or have operated in the defense and related materiel sector of the Russian Federation economy":

Izhevsk Unmanned Systems Research and Production Associated Limited Liability Company is a Russian defense company that makes unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for Russia's military. Russian-backed forces involved in the destabilization of Ukraine have used these UAVs in their military operations.

JSC Research and Production Association Kvant is a Russian defense company that produces electronic warfare systems whose electronic warfare systems have been used by Russian-backed forces involved in the destabilization of Ukraine.

Kurganmashzavod is a Russian defense company that develops and produces infantry fighting vehicles. Kurganmashzavod infantry fighting vehicles have been used by Russian-backed forces involved in the destabilization of Ukraine.

Joint Stock Company Research and Production Corporation Konstruktorskoye Byuro Mashynostroyeniya is a Russian defense company that develops missiles, air-defense systems, anti-tank weapons, and other military equipment for the Russian military.

Joint Stock Company Federal Scientific and Production Center Titan Barrikady is a Russian defense entity that produces missiles for the Russian military.

Komsomolsk-on-amur Aviation Plant is a Russian defense entity that produces fighter aircraft for Russia's military.

Makeyev State Missile Center is a Russian defense entity that produces missiles for Russia's military.

JSC Central Research Institute of Automation and Hydraulics is a Russian defense entity that develops and produces missiles for Russia's military.

UEC-Saturn is a Russian defense entity that produces engines for Russia's military, including for military aviation and frigates.

Design Bureau of Special Machine Building is a Russian defense entity that develops military equipment for Russia's military, including missile and missile-defense systems.

Joint Stock Company Salavat Chemical Plant manufactures products for the enterprises of the Russian Ministry of Defense and has described itself as a leading chemical enterprise of Russia's defense industrial complex.

Joint Stock Company Avangard is a Russian defense industry organization that has been involved in the production of Russian armored vehicles for Russia's defense sector and the development of Russian missiles.

Radioavtomatika is an entity that specializes in procuring foreign items for Russia's defense industry.

JSC Novosibirsk Aircraft Production Association Plant Named After V.P. Chkalov is a Russian defense entity that produces military unmanned aerial vehicles and bomber aircraft for the Russian military.

Irkutsk Aviation Plant is a Russian defense entity that produces fighter aircraft for the Russian military.

ODK-UMPO Engine Building Enterprise is a Russian defense entity that produces engines for fighter aircraft for the Russian military.

Nizhny Novgorod Aviation Plant Sokol is a Russian defense entity that develops fighter aircraft for the Russian military.

All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Aviation Materials is a Russian defense entity that provides specialized materials for Russian military weapons systems, including attack helicopters and missiles.

Aviastar-SP Aircraft Manufacturing Enterprise is a Russian defense entity that manufacturers military aircraft for Russia's military.

Public Joint-Stock Company ODK-Kuznetsov is a Russian defense entity that manufacturers engines for bomber aircraft for the Russian military.

Joint Stock Company ODK-Klimov is a Russian defense entity that produces engines for attack helicopters for the Russian military.

In addition, the State Department is designating The Planar Company, which provides high-technology solutions for Russian industrial enterprises specializing in additive technologies and 3-D printing. According to the State Department, it specializes in procuring foreign technology for Russia's military programs, including Russia's military space programs, and its primary customer is the Izhevsk Radio Plant, which develops items and technologies for Russia's military.

As a result of the State Department's determinations on these Russian companies the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) will add these entities to the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List. Further identifying information on these entities is available here. All property and interests in property of the individuals and entities above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50% or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC, or exempt.

