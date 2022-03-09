ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The global response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered wide-reaching sanctions and new export control restrictions that are changing on a daily basis. While it remains to be seen how these new restrictions will ultimately affect U.S. academic research and higher education institutions, these measures already have serious implications not only for joint academic and research collaborations in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, but also for those programs and students in the United States with a link to one of these countries.

Sanctions that restrict transactions and dealings with Russia, Belarus, and designated individuals and entities, and export controls restricting the dissemination of hardware, information, software and services make it difficult, if not impossible, for collaborative U.S. and Russian research and academic operations to continue. Separately, domestic and international students in Russia, and Russian students who are studying in the United States, are finding themselves unable to access funds and make wire transfers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.