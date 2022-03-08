Alex Iftimie spoke to Bloomberg Law about the transatlantic KleptoCapture task force tasked with enforcing sanctions in Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine, and challenges related to seizing assets from Russia's wealthiest families.

According to Alex, seizures demand a civil or criminal legal process that needs court approval.

He added that the authority asserted by the U.S. Department of Justice to muster resources of other government branches will help ensure the effort doesn't get mired in court fights.

"The wheels of justice turn slowly, so the key with this task force is to serve as an accelerant," he said.

