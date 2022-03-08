Sanctions and export controls will cause a profound shift in how legal services are rendered and the types of services attorneys will engage in, partner Tom Firestone tells the American Lawyer.

Tom expects the impact of the invasion "will force lawyers to go more in the direction of being risk management advisers to clients rather than just narrow legal advisers."

"The world has been going in that direction already. Now it's really going to be much more than direction," he adds.

Originally published by The American Lawyer.

