John Smith spoke to CBS News about satellite images of Russian President Vladimir Putin's super yacht shown docked in a highly militarized port in Russian territorial waters in Kaliningrad. Putin's luxury vessel is a symbol not only of his vast hidden wealth, but also of how challenging that money has been to find.

"He's a KGB agent, so he's crafty. He knows how to hide when he needs to," John said, adding that Putin is among the richest men in the world and relies on his oligarch friends to shield his fortune from sanctions.

John added: "Russia is not a transparent economy. The U.S. and our allies have decent information on some of [Putin's] assets, [but] I think a lot will remain a mystery for a long time in the future."

Read the full article.

