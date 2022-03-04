Today, the European Union imposed sweeping export controls and sanctions on Belarus. The export restrictions follows a similar template to the recent ban imposed against Russia. Namely, the EU measure prohibits trade in listed dual-use goods and technology and broadly prohibits trade of items that may contribute to Belarus's military and technological enhancement.

The measure also prohibits the import or purchase of certain products from Belarus, including specified:

Wood products

Cement products

Iron products

Steel products

Rubber products, and

Machinery

The trade prohibitions come with accompanying restrictions on the provision of related services, and exceptions and derogations apply.

