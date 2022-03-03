John Smith spoke to AP News about the harsh economic sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which has the Kremlin scrambling to keep the economy running.

Right now, "the biggest two avenues that Russia has are China and energy," John said, adding that while Russia is likely to turn closer to China to make up for lost supplies of good and services it normally would get from the West, "they're also betting that their enormous energy supplies will continue to be in demand, particularly during this cold winter. There's significantly more profit to be made from their energy if they can get it to market."

Read the full article.

Originally published by AP News

