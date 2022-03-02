ARTICLE

Worldwide: Cari Stinebower Discusses How Russia's War On Ukraine Will Affect The Global Economy

Winston & Strawn Partner Cari Stinebower, who focuses her practice on International Trade, discussed how Russia's war on Ukraine will affect the global economy on NPR's Marketplace podcast.

Additional sanctions against Russian banks and companies will continue to disrupt global trade and financial relationships.

"We are seeing disruptions already in the maritime sector, in shipping lanes coming out of the Black Sea. And then dealings in sovereign debt—the ripple effect will be throughout the financial sector. It could impact private equity, but also mutual funds," Cari said.

Listen or read the rest of Cari's commentary here.

