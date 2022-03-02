ARTICLE

Worldwide: DOJ's ‘China Initiative' Is Dead But Racial Profiling Fears Are Still Very Much Alive

Brandon Van Grack spoke to POLITICO about the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) overhaul of its “China Initiative,” investigative program.

Matthew Olsen, Assistant Attorney General for National Security, announced the program's immediate termination this week, and said the DOJ will replace the program with, “the strategy for countering nation-state threats” while vowing to be “relentless in defending our country from China. He added that shuttering the initiative won't affect the pursuit of current cases opened under the program, and the intensity and frequency of new China-related investigations are unlikely to diminish.

Brandon said, “The announced changes likely will have minimal impact on the Department's and FBI's investigative activity.”

