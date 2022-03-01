John Smith spoke to POLITICO about the use of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia continues to hold a potential stranglehold on Europe's energy security, and the United States and Europe wanted to do all they could not to exacerbate an already concerning situation – particularly as cold weather energy needs continue – and so energy was widely viewed as off limits for this round of sanctions, except for the infamous Nord Stream 2 pipeline," John said.

