ARTICLE

Worldwide: U.S. Targets Major Russian Banks And Tech Sector With Sweeping Sanctions And Export Controls Following Ukraine Invasion

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

John Smith spoke to the Washington Post about President Biden announcing an unprecedented package of sanctions and export controls coordinated with European and Asian allies to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

“These sanctions are truly economic warfare in response to the military invasion,” John said. “They are the most dramatic and powerful that we've seen in the post-Cold War era against a major economy like Russia.”

He added that the sanctions have caused concerns about spillover effects among global banks, though most have learned to spread their risks, and despite some hit to their bottom line, “it should be manageable by most.”

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Originally Published by Washington Post

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved