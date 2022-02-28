ARTICLE

Given the rapidly evolving situation in Ukraine, we thought it would be helpful to offer our AdLaw Access readers a link to the ongoing guidance being published by our Export and Sanctions Team at Kelley Drye. For more information on the situation and how it may impact your business, please contact our Export and Sanctions Team – Rob Slack at rslack@kelleydrye.com or Eric McClafferty at emcclafferty@kelleydrye.com.

If you would like to receive daily updates from our sanctions team, please contact Heather Tighe (htighe@kelleydrye.com).

Our International Trade Practice also maintains the Trade and Manufacturing Monitor blog.

