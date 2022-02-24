Winston & Strawn Partner Cari N. Stinebower recently sat down with Bloomberg's Balance of Power podcast to discuss how Western countries can prepare for possible Russia sanctions.

"The first thing that everyone is trying to do is figure out what the potential scope of sanctions would be and then figure out if there's a way to triage," Cari said, "to either get before the relevant governments to see if there's a wind-down period, which has been promised, or if there's a need to start planning for license applications and things along those lines in order to soften the blow."

Listen to the full episode here.

