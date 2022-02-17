On February 14, 2022, the Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) released Revision 5.0 of its Guidelines for Preparing Agreements. Under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), an "agreement" approved by the Office of Defense Trade Controls Licensing (DTCL) is required for the provision of a defense service, transfer of manufacturing know-how or production rights, or establishment of a distribution point abroad. There are three types of agreements: Technical Assistance Agreements (TAAs), Manufacturing License Agreements (MLAs) and Warehouse and Distribution Agreements (WDAs). Activities that frequently require an agreement are:

Supporting Direct Commercial Sales to Foreign Parties

Providing Overseas Maintenance or Training Support

Technical Studies, Evaluations, Demonstrations or Consultations with Foreign Parties

Release of Manufacturing Data or Rights

Efforts to Import Technology from Abroad

Supporting a Foreign Military Sales Case (Beyond scope of LOA)

Supporting U.S. Government-Sponsored Foreign Contracts

For this 2022 update (Revision 5.0), DDTC notes that while "the majority of the text remains unchanged," the revisions restructure the Guidelines in a more logical and orderly fashion, and that duplicative guidance has been removed or consolidated.

