OFAC issued a final rule removing the Burundi Sanctions Regulations from the Code of Federal Regulations. The rule will take effect upon its publication in the Federal Register on February 11, 2022.

As previously covered, this action follows from the termination of Executive Order 13712 ("Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Burundi") on November 18, 2021. That termination resulted in (i) the removal of all individuals on OFAC's Specially Designated National and Blocked Persons List solely due to the Burundi Sanctions Regulations, and (ii) the unblocking of all property and interests blocked solely pursuant to the Burundi Sanctions Regulations.