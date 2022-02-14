ARTICLE

Effective February 11, 2022, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) will remove the from the Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.) the Burundi Sanctions Regulations at 31 C.F.R. Chapter 31, Part 554. This removal results from an earlier action by President Joseph Biden in issuing Executive Order 14054 which terminated the national emergency on which the regulations were based. In that Executive Order, President Biden stated that "the situation in Burundi had been significantly altered by events of the past year, including the transfer of power following elections in 2020, significantly decreased violence, and President Ndayishimiye's pursuit of reforms across multiple sectors."

