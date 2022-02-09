ARTICLE

Effective February 8, 2022, the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has added thirty-three Chinese companies to its Unverified Listed. The Unverified List contains the names and addresses of foreign persons who are or have been parties to a transaction involving the export, reexport, or transfer (in-country) of items subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), and whose bona fides could not be verified (i.e., BIS could not verify the legitimate end use and end user of items subject to the EAR) .

The use of license exceptions is suspended for transactions involving companies that are on the Unverified List. Additionally, exporters, reexporters, and transferors must obtain a UVL statement from a party or parties to the transaction who are listed on the UVL before proceeding with exports, reexports, and transfers (in-country) to such persons.

The full list of Chinese companies – appearing mostly to be optical, electronic and other technology companies – is available for review here.

