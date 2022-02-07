In new guidance, Treasury provided greater clarity to nongovernmental organizations (or "NGOs") providing aid to Afghanistan, as well as to financial institutions that facilitate such activities.
- FAQ 957: describes the circumstances in which banks can process financial transfers and other transactions associated with food shipments to Afghanistan under General License ("GL") 15;
- FAQ 958: clarifies the scope of authorized transactions involving the Taliban and the Haqqani Network under GLs 14and 19;
- FAQ 959: discusses authorizations for support to public hospitals in Afghanistan under GLs 14, 15and 19;
- FAQ 960: clarifies authorizations for salary support or stipend payments directly to Afghan teachers and healthcare workers under GLs 14, 18and 19;
- FAQ 961: discusses authorizations for support to municipal water systems under GLs 14, 18and 19;
- FAQ 962: clarifies that banks are authorized to process transactions that are ordinarily incident and necessary to give effect to the activities authorized in GLs 14, 15, 16, 17, 18and 19 without being exposed to sanctions; and
- FAQ 963: explains that cash shipments to Afghanistan are authorized under GL 14, 18or 19, provided they are ordinarily incident and necessary to effectuate the activities authorized by the GLs.
