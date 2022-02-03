In Husch Blackwell's January 2022 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

Ongoing efforts to inform implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Act that was signed in December

The first dispute settlement under the USMCA

An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions

U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings

Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade

Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

January export controls and sanctions news

