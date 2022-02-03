In Husch Blackwell's January 2022 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

  • Ongoing efforts to inform implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Act that was signed in December
  • The first dispute settlement under the USMCA
  • An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions
  • U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings
  • Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade
  • Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
  • January export controls and sanctions news

