In Husch Blackwell's January 2022 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:
- Ongoing efforts to inform implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Act that was signed in December
- The first dispute settlement under the USMCA
- An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions
- U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings
- Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade
- Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
- January export controls and sanctions news
