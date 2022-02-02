Jenner & Block Partner Rachel K. Alpert discussed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act and what companies should be aware of with Voice of America - Mandarin Service. In the article and broadcast, Ms. Alpert outlines best practices for navigating increased due diligence requirements and what companies should expect in the coming weeks and months.

"US Customs will assume that any item originating from Xinjiang has been produced through forced labor and therefore will not be allowed to enter the US," said Ms. Alpert. "The effect of this is to impose more stringent restrictions on importers -- companies with supply chains passing through or near Xinjiang. Multiple due diligence requirements so they can prove to US Customs that the product was not made with forced labor, or did not go through Xinjiang at all, and should not be subject to that presumption."

Ms. Alpert is co-chair of the firm's National Security, Sanctions, and Export Controls Practice. She is an international lawyer who brings a wealth of experience in economic sanctions, export controls, and human rights issues from her seven years in the United States Department of State's Office of the Legal Adviser. She counsels domestic and international clients on a range of issues, including trade sanctions compliance, supply chain and human rights accountability, and CFIUS matters.

