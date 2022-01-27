OFAC extended two General Licenses concerning a Russian entity targeted under Ukraine-related sanctions:

General License 13Qauthorizes certain transactions to divest or transfer holdings in GAZ Group and entities owned 50 percent or more by GAZ Group; and

General License 15Kauthorizes certain transactions involving GAZ Group and entities owned 50 percent or more by GAZ Group, including transactions related to the purchase of vehicles and vehicle parts, and activities necessary to maintain or wind down operations or existing contracts.

The extensions will remain in effect until 12:01 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, on April 27, 2022. OFAC also issued updated FAQs in connection with General Licenses Nos. 13Q and 15K.

Primary Sources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.