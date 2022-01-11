ARTICLE

Highlights

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has issued a request for public comments regarding areas of priority and potential collaboration on export control issues under the U.S.-European Union (EU) Trade and Technology Council.

The request places emphasis on comments that address areas for increased efficiency, transparency and effectiveness, in particular as these issues relate to emerging technologies. The deadline to submit comments is Jan. 14, 2022.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) recently published a Request for Public Comments regarding the newly formed Export Control Working Group of the U.S.-European Union (EU) Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Broadly speaking, the TTC is intended to expand and deepen bilateral trade and investment between the U.S. and EU. Already, trade between the U.S. and EU accounts for a quarter of global trade.1 Out of many specific priorities, one goal of the TTC is to enhance cooperation in export control.

The Export Control Working Group seeks to increase regulatory alignment, develop convergent control approaches, exchange information on export risks and build capacity to assist third countries (i.e., those other than the U.S. or EU member states), among other priorities. For this public comment request, BIS is specifically seeking input regarding the following issues.

Ways in which dual-use export control policies and practices can be made more transparent, efficient, effective, convergent and fit for today's challenges, especially as they relate to emerging technologies

Specific examples of ways in which convergence of U.S. and EU export control practices could enhance international security, protect human rights, support a global level playing field and increase joint technology development

The deadline to submit public comments on these issues is Jan. 14, 2022. Please contact the authors of this alert if you have questions or seek assistance submitting comments in response to this request.

Footnote

1 See U.S.-EU Trade and Technology Council Inaugural Joint Statement, Sept. 29, 2021.

