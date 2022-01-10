United States:
December 2021 Trade Law Update
10 January 2022
Husch Blackwell LLP
In Husch Blackwell's December 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll
learn about the following updates in international trade and supply
chain law:
- President Biden issued a Proclamation to update the Harmonized
Tariff Schedule and re-affirmed the changes to the section 232
tariffs that took effect Jan. 1
- An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions
- U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731
proceedings
- Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade
- Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
- December export controls and sanctions news
