In Husch Blackwell's December 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

  • President Biden issued a Proclamation to update the Harmonized Tariff Schedule and re-affirmed the changes to the section 232 tariffs that took effect Jan. 1
  • An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions
  • U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings
  • Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade
  • Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
  • December export controls and sanctions news

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.