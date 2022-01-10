In Husch Blackwell's December 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

President Biden issued a Proclamation to update the Harmonized Tariff Schedule and re-affirmed the changes to the section 232 tariffs that took effect Jan. 1

An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions

U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings

Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade

Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

December export controls and sanctions news

