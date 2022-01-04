Husch Blackwell's third-annual international trade law year-in-review report provides a detailed look at how 2021 played out and takes a peek at how 2022 might develop. As companies begin to strategize on what a second year of the Biden administration will bring, we hope the framework presented in our report will help your business maximize potential cost savings and minimize potential risks as enforcement activity continues to rise and supply chains remain under pressure well into the coming year.
Our downloadable report, "International Trade Law: 2021 Year in Review & Outlook for 2022," focuses on these key areas:
- Tariffs, Trade Remedies, and Trade Policy
- Antidumping/Countervailing Duties
- False Claims Act Implications on International Trade
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Developments
- Section 337 Litigation
- Export Controls and Trade Sanctions
- Supply Chain
