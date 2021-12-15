Brandon Van Grack spoke to POLITICO about the U.S. Department of Justice's current focus on reforming and revising the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), in the context of record numbers of new registrants and foreign agents in 2021.

"In essence...the department for the last four or five years has been focusing on enforcement," Brandon said. "Now it's focusing on regulation and administration."

