ARTICLE

United States: Kicking Russia Off Of SWIFT Might Not Be The Nuclear Option

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

John Smith spoke to Foreign Policy about the U.S. warning Russia of devastating economic sanctions, including potentially kicking Russia off of the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), should Russia invade Ukraine.

“In essence, [we're] telling Putin that if you're going to wage a war militarily, we're going to wage a war economically,” John said.

Another potential option would be to sanction Russian oligarchs, who benefit from and help prop up the Putin system, in a bid to pile pressure on the Kremlin. “You want to peel off those supporters one by one,” John added. “You want to increasingly pressure a regime to change its behavior by picking off those people who support the regime.”

Read the full article (subscription may be required).

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved