House passes LIBOR Act. Acting Comptroller advocates reform of bank overdraft programs. IOSCO recommends setting up "Innovation Facilitators." U.S. individual settles OFAC charges for Iranian sanctions violations. FINRA prohibits use of target returns in advertising. Effective date set for SEC final rule implementing "Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act" requirements. Effective date set for SEC final rule on filing fee disclosure and payment methods. Effective date set for new FTC financial data security requirements. Comment deadline set for FTC-proposed security breach reporting requirement.

