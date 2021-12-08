Partner Jeffrey Alberts, a co-chair of Pryor Cashman's Financial Institutions Group, joined The Institute of International Bankers' podcast "IIB Bank Talk" to guest hosts an episode with Rebecca Rettig, General Counsel of Aave, Jai Ramaswamy, Chief Regulatory Officer at Andreessen Horowitz, and Jason Allegrante, Head Regulatory Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Fireblocks. The discussion focused on the recent OFAC sanctions compliance guidance for the virtual currency industry and what it might mean for FBOs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.