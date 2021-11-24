In light of positive developments in Burundi's circumstances and political atmosphere, President Joe Biden issued an Executive Order that terminates EO 13712 ("Blocking Property of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Burundi"), which authorized sanctions on Burundi in 2015.

The termination of EO 13712 results in (i) the removal of all individuals on OFAC's Specially Designated National and Blocked Persons List solely due to the Burundi Sanctions Regulations, (ii) the unblocking of all property and interests blocked solely pursuant to the Burundi Sanctions Regulations and (iii) at a future date, the deletion of the Burundi Sanctions Regulations from the Code of Federal Regulations. OFAC clarified that any enforcement activity involving Burundi Sanctions Regulations violations that took place while EO 13712 was effective may continue.