In Husch Blackwell's August 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued updated guidance for returned goods under HTSUS subheading 9801.00.10

Domestic industry filed anti-circumvention cases involving three countries and imports of crystalline silicon photovoltaic ("CSPV") cells

An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions

U.S. International Trade Commission – Section 701/731 proceedings

Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade

Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

August export controls and sanctions

Should you have questions about our August Trade Law Update, please contact a member of Husch Blackwell's International Trade & Supply Chain team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.