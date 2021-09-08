In Husch Blackwell's August 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

  • U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued updated guidance for returned goods under HTSUS subheading 9801.00.10
  • Domestic industry filed anti-circumvention cases involving three countries and imports of crystalline silicon photovoltaic ("CSPV") cells
  • An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions
  • U.S. International Trade Commission – Section 701/731 proceedings
  • Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade
  • Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
  • August export controls and sanctions

