In Husch Blackwell's July 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

  • The Dynamic of the Chassis Quandary in Ocean Shipping in the U.S.
  • The Ocean Shipping Pandemic Moves to the Rails: The Lot "W" Metaphor in Chicago
  • An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions
  • U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings
  • Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade
  • Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
  • July export controls and sanctions

