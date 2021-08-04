In Husch Blackwell's July 2021 Trade Law Newsletter, you'll learn about the following updates in international trade and supply chain law:

The Dynamic of the Chassis Quandary in Ocean Shipping in the U.S.

The Ocean Shipping Pandemic Moves to the Rails: The Lot "W" Metaphor in Chicago

An update on U.S. Department of Commerce decisions

U.S. International Trade Commission - Section 701/731 proceedings

Summary of decisions from the Court of International Trade

Updates from the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit

July export controls and sanctions

July 2021 Trade Law Newsletter

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.